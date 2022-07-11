JHS, Arkansas alum Austin Cook finishes top 30 in Barbasol Championship

Nicholasville, Ky. (KAIT) - Austin Cook continued his recent hot streak over the weekend in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. The JHS and Arkansas alum finished 13-under-par for the tournament (70-64-73-68), placing him in a tie for 27th.

It’s his third top-30 finish in his past four events, finishing tied for 13th in the RBC Canadian Open and tied for 16th in the John Deere Classic.

Cook ended the event on a high note, shooting -4 (5 birdies, 1 bogey). He had to play 29 holes Sunday after weather delays forced him to only play seven holes on Saturday.

After the first two rounds, he sat at -10 for the tournament.

Cook fired an eight-under 64 Friday, tied for his lowest round of the season (64 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open in June). His scorecard featured a ton of circles, with one eagle and seven birdies with just one bogey.

One highlight from his second round saw him chip in from 23 feet out on the par-4 13th.

That hole-out would be the first of his four straight birdies from the 13th-16th.

When Cook finished his day parring the 18th, he was tied for 9th in the tournament, sitting five strokes behind the leader.

