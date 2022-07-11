Energy Alert
JHS, Arkansas alum Austin Cook finishes top 30 in Barbasol Championship

Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.(Source: ESPN)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Nicholasville, Ky. (KAIT) - Austin Cook continued his recent hot streak over the weekend in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. The JHS and Arkansas alum finished 13-under-par for the tournament (70-64-73-68), placing him in a tie for 27th.

It’s his third top-30 finish in his past four events, finishing tied for 13th in the RBC Canadian Open and tied for 16th in the John Deere Classic.

Cook ended the event on a high note, shooting -4 (5 birdies, 1 bogey). He had to play 29 holes Sunday after weather delays forced him to only play seven holes on Saturday.

After the first two rounds, he sat at -10 for the tournament.

Cook fired an eight-under 64 Friday, tied for his lowest round of the season (64 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open in June). His scorecard featured a ton of circles, with one eagle and seven birdies with just one bogey.

One highlight from his second round saw him chip in from 23 feet out on the par-4 13th.

That hole-out would be the first of his four straight birdies from the 13th-16th.

When Cook finished his day parring the 18th, he was tied for 9th in the tournament, sitting five strokes behind the leader.

