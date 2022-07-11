July 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We will be slightly cooler this week with highs in the mid 90s instead of low 100s. There is a slight chance of some rain Tuesday evening, but most areas stay dry. Even those that get rain will not see a substantial amount.

Highs will remain in the mid 90s through the week, but the heat index may stay just shy of the heat advisory criteria.

Long range data is showing very hot temperatures returning to Region 8 for next week. We are likely not done with 100+ weather.

News Headlines

President Joe Biden said he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn’t seem like “a great option.”

An Arkansas law professor weighs in on President Biden’s executive order post Roe v. Wade overturn.

Eastside Baptist in Trumann has been rebuilding over the past 7 months after the church took a direct hit from an EF3 tornado.

We’ll tell you what steps are being taken to prevent a maternal mortality crisis in Arkansas.

The Cabot Police Department along with the community teamed up to host their 5th annual Special Needs Junior Police Academy Saturday morning.

