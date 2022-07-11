Energy Alert
The Landing rebounding with tourists after devastating fire last fall

Crews work on constructing a building that will hold more than a dozen rooms and a store at The...
Crews work on constructing a building that will hold more than a dozen rooms and a store at The Landing.(Photo source: Lucas Sellem KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A popular tourist spot in the Heartland is open and continues rebuilding after a devastating fire that occurred last year.

The Landing in Van Buren saw one of their hotel buildings go up in smoke in September of last year.

“We had 37 rooms and 2 suites that we lost in the fire,” The Landing Owner Tom Bedell said.

Since then, they have rebounded and have built and opened one building with another building on it’s way, collectively holding dozens of overnight rooms for guests.

“We’re really excited,” Bedell said. “We’re tired of construction but we’re excited on getting this building behind us. This is going to be our River Store and we got 13 more rooms and we might relocate our restaurant back there. We had to work around the construction and make sure we can get people on the river but it’s worked out well. We’ve had some big crowds. We had a really good weekend last weekend.”

Current River in Van Buren is a destination for people to float down the river and enjoy the amenities of what the area has to offer.

Bedell said it’s important to get back up to where they were and to accommodate all the tourists that come into town.

“It’s very important for the rest of the town and I think most of the business people in town realize that Current River is our draw,” Bedell said. “We try to get as many people and repeat business as we can.”

The Landing has had some set backs in recent memory due to some unfortunate disasters, such as the fire last September and the record breaking flooding that occurred there in 2017.

“They are one of our largest employers so it’s really important that we keep them going,” Pop’s Café and Flea Market Owner Donald Black said. “The fire took them out for a short period of time. They’re pretty resilient so they were back at it. Of course, they have the facility open, we’re floating tubes and the river is perfect right now.”

Black said Current River draws in tourists to float. He said they also spend their money at other businesses while they are here as well.

“I put in a little café and it’s all due because the people come here and float,” Black said. “We serve breakfast for them and they come. It’s really important that The Landing gets this going back. It’s vital for our economy here in Van Buren.”

Both Bedell and Black said it’s great to see people come out and enjoy the river and the city once again. They also hope to see even more people come to the area soon.

“The river is beautiful. It’s crystal clear right now. It’s perfect for floating and we’re just trying to get everybody back to Carter County,” Black said.

The Landing’s final building that is being constructed will have more than a dozen rooms available and their river store. Bedell says they should have it completed by September.

