Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri Dems seek contraception, ectopic pregnancy session

contraceptive options
contraceptive options(CNN)
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- Two leading Democratic state lawmakers have asked Missouri’s Republican governor to call a special session to pass legislation that would safeguard contraception and medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies after a near-total ban on abortion was instituted.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo of Independence and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield wrote in a letter Monday to Gov. Mike Parson that medical and legal experts have “expressed concern and confusion” since the law banning abortion except in “cases of medical emergency” took effect last month.

Most notably, a large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception, fearing the state’s abortion ban could put doctors who provide the medication at risk of criminal charges.

Most Read

According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating
1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake
Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
Responsible Growth Arkansas claimed it submitted more than 193,000 signatures, KARK said.
Group submits signatures for Arkansas recreational marijuana amendment

Latest News

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat
St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception
Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says
Tyre Sampson
Autopsy: Tyre Sampson died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death