Moody, Joe, Umude shine in Summer League action

LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - Three former Hogs had standout performances over the weekend in the NBA Summer League.

Moses Moody led all scorers with 34 points, but Golden State fell to the Knicks Friday night. The 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft also chipped in with five rebounds and two blocks.

Moses Moody WENT OFF in the @warriors first game in the #NBA2K23SummerLeague 🔥@mosesmoody: 34 PTS (61.5% FG), 5 REB, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/edP0R7ZJ2p — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

The next night, Fort Smith native Isaiah Joe drilled seven threes for the 76ers in a losing effort against Toronto. Joe was the only Sixer scoring in double figures with 24 points.

Isaiah Joe was LOCKED IN from deep today in the #NBA2K23SummerLeague



🏀 24 PTS | 4 AST | 2 STL | 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/Y2k262b5Gj — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

In the nightcap, Stanley Umude is making the most of his Exhibit-10 opportunity with the Detroit Pistons. The guard put up 12 points, including three triples.

@StanleyUmude_ went 4-5 from the field and 3-4 from 3 to finish with 12 points and 1 block for the @DetroitPistons in the @NBASummerLeague #ProHogs (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/BKu68HLQkE — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) July 10, 2022

