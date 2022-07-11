Energy Alert
Moody, Joe, Umude shine in Summer League action

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket against...
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022.((AP Photo/Jeff Chiu))
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - Three former Hogs had standout performances over the weekend in the NBA Summer League.

Moses Moody led all scorers with 34 points, but Golden State fell to the Knicks Friday night. The 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft also chipped in with five rebounds and two blocks.

The next night, Fort Smith native Isaiah Joe drilled seven threes for the 76ers in a losing effort against Toronto. Joe was the only Sixer scoring in double figures with 24 points.

In the nightcap, Stanley Umude is making the most of his Exhibit-10 opportunity with the Detroit Pistons. The guard put up 12 points, including three triples.

