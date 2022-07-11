Energy Alert
Ole Miss student is missing

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you seen this Ole Miss Student?

Jimmie Lee, known as ‘Jay Lee,’ was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments early Friday morning.

University police said the 20-year-old drives a black 2014 Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.

The license plate reads Jay-Lee One.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person you’re asked to call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

