Reba returns to FedExForum this fall

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy-award winner Reba McEntire is coming to the Bluff City this fall.

She will be returning to FedExForum Nov. 17 for her “REBA: Live in Concert” tour with special guest Terri Clark.

Tickets go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

Presale tickets for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News will go on sale July 14 from 10 a.m. -10 p.m.

