Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Fulton County sheriff’s employee was found shot to death outside her home.

According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was discovered around 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, on the driveway of her home on Farmwood Road in Salem.

ASP said she died of a gunshot wound.

Taylor’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the manner and cause of her death, plus provide evidence to show when the shooting happened.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office requested ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate Taylor’s death.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.