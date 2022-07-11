Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Fulton County sheriff’s employee was found shot...
Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Fulton County sheriff’s employee was found shot to death outside her home.(Gray News, file image)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Fulton County sheriff’s employee was found shot to death outside her home.

According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was discovered around 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, on the driveway of her home on Farmwood Road in Salem.

ASP said she died of a gunshot wound.

Taylor’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the manner and cause of her death, plus provide evidence to show when the shooting happened.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office requested ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate Taylor’s death.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake
Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
Responsible Growth Arkansas claimed it submitted more than 193,000 signatures, KARK said.
Group submits signatures for Arkansas recreational marijuana amendment
The band begins to preform on the stage to kickoff the picnic this morning.
A 90 year tradition continues

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
According to court documents, on July 5 the victim, who is under the age of 14, reported...
Batesville man accused of raping child
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
Police said a couple was found dead in their home on Saturday night.
2 heat-related deaths reported in Gideon, Mo.