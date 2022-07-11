Small Chance of Rain Tuesday?

No triple-digit heat expected this week as highs stay slightly lower than last week. Even humidity isn’t much of an issue as Tuesday is really the only day heat indices may top 100. There is a slight chance of some rain Tuesday evening, but most areas stay dry. Even those that get rain will not see a substantial amount. Set expectations for how Friday night turned out. Long-range data is showing very hot temperatures returning to Region 8 for next week. We are likely not done with 100+ weather. The midpoint of summer is Friday, and we’ve yet to hit 1″ of rain for the season. Despite that, we’re still not an inch below normal for the year in rainfall. Without much rain, that deficit could grow to 3 inches by the end of the month.

