10th annual Helmets & Heels scheduled for July 28th

Hosted by the Red Wolves Foundation and presented by the A-State football program’s 1200 Club, the 10th Annual “Helmets and Heels” program featuring Arkansas State Head Football Coach Butch Jones is scheduled for Thursday, July 28, at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The event will take place in the Johnny Allison Tower and begin at 5:00 p.m. with shopping and a social hour, while the actual program with members of the Red Wolves’ coaching staff will start at 7:30 p.m.

Local vendors will be on site displaying the latest A-State apparel, gifts and gear, and those in attendance will also have the opportunity to take part in a live auction. The program will begin with introductions and remarks from Jones, but attendees will also get the opportunity to meet the Red Wolves’ assistant coaches.

Individual admission is $65 when seats are reserved in advance or $75 on the day of the event, while reserved tables seating eight guests are available for $550 each. Fans wishing to purchase a reserved table, which provides the closest proximity to the program, are encouraged to act quickly as availability is limited. A table gift and gift bags for each person at a reserved table are included in the purchase price, as well as special recognition within material provided before, during and after the event. Those who purchase a table have the opportunity to include feature items of their choice in attendee gift bags as well.

Vendor booths are also available for $175 and, along with individual admission and table purchases, may be acquired by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or redwolvesfoundation@astate.edu. Individual admission and reserved tables may be purchased online as well by visiting https://bit.ly/2022HelmetsHeels. Helmets and Heels’ current list of vendors includes:

Body Indulgence Spa & Boutique

Delta Traditions

For Lizzy Wynn/Enhancements Salon & Spa

Local Loft

Lundie

MC Boutique

The Refinery

Steamroller Blues

Style Encore

Textbook Brokers

Wenfield’s

