Adoption event helps people save money while saving a life

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of helping people clean their floors, the Bissel Pet Foundation wants to clean out Jonesboro Animal Control.

The ‘Empty the Shelter” event has reduced the adoption fee to $40 which includes the animals being neutered, the rabies vaccine, and each one being given a microchip and heartworm test.

Kayleigh England with JAC says with every adoption you are not just adding a member of the family you are saving a life.

“When you adopt a dog you don’t just save one dog you save two,” said England. “You empty a kennel for another homeless animal we will eventually pick up.”

The promotion ends July 31, and for information on how to apply, you are encouraged to call Jonesboro Animal Control at (870) 935-3920.

