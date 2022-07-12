Arkansas State men’s basketball will play 18 Sun Belt games in 2022-23
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt revealed the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday afternoon.
Arkansas State will compete in a 18 game SBC slate. Mike Balado’s Red Wolves will tip off conference play December 29th at Old Dominion. A-State will have 3 of their first 4 conference games on the road. They’ll have a 4 game homestand in January. The regular season finale is February 24th at ULM. A-State will face 3 of the 4 new Sun Belt members (Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion).
The Arkansas State non-conference schedule will be revealed at a later date.
2022-23 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball - Sun Belt Schedule
December 29th: at Old Dominion
December 31st: vs. ULM
January 5th: at South Alabama
January 7th: at Troy
January 12th: vs. Texas State
January 14th: vs. Southern Miss
January 19th: vs. Louisiana
January 21st: vs. Marshall
January 26th: at Southern Miss
January 28th: at App State
February 2nd: vs. South Alabama
February 4th: vs. Coastal Carolina
February 9th: at Texas State
February 11th: at Georgia Southern
February 16th: vs. Troy
February 18th: vs. Georgia State
February 22nd: at Louisiana
February 24th: at ULM
