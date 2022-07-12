Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s basketball will play 18 Sun Belt games in 2022-23

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt revealed the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

Arkansas State will compete in a 18 game SBC slate. Mike Balado’s Red Wolves will tip off conference play December 29th at Old Dominion. A-State will have 3 of their first 4 conference games on the road. They’ll have a 4 game homestand in January. The regular season finale is February 24th at ULM. A-State will face 3 of the 4 new Sun Belt members (Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion).

The Arkansas State non-conference schedule will be revealed at a later date.

2022-23 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball - Sun Belt Schedule

December 29th: at Old Dominion 

December 31st: vs. ULM

January 5th: at South Alabama

January 7th: at Troy

January 12th: vs. Texas State

January 14th: vs. Southern Miss

January 19th: vs. Louisiana

January 21st: vs. Marshall

January 26th: at Southern Miss

January 28th: at App State 

February 2nd: vs. South Alabama

February 4th: vs. Coastal Carolina

February 9th: at Texas State

February 11th: at Georgia Southern

February 16th: vs. Troy

February 18th: vs. Georgia State 

February 22nd: at Louisiana

February 24th: at ULM

