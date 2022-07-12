Benton OL Walker Davis among 2023 in-state commits for Arkansas State football

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football currently has 10 commits in their 2023 recruiting class.

I caught up with a in-state standout that verballed with the pack. Benton offensive lineman Walker Davis committed to the Red Wolves on June 26th.

“Coach Kwon and I have a really good relationship. I have a really good relationship with all of the coaches, because I’ve been there so many times, which only helps. With the new facilities and everything, it’s a special place. And I know it’s rebuilding, and I really am excited to be a part of it. It kinda sealed the deal with how close it was to home. It’s a 2 and half hour drive from here. I can come home on the weekends. It was the best situation for me and my whole family.”

Davis earned all-conference honors last season. The Panthers won the 6A West title in 2021, they’ll compete in the 6A East this fall with Greene County Tech, Marion, Searcy, and West Memphis.

“My sophomore year I played left guard mostly,” Davis said. “These past 2 years I have played left tackle. I can play all 5 positions. Hopefully I’ll probably be moving around to some center, and I’ll probably be playing all 5 this season.”

