Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Benton OL Walker Davis among 2023 in-state commits for Arkansas State football

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football currently has 10 commits in their 2023 recruiting class.

I caught up with a in-state standout that verballed with the pack. Benton offensive lineman Walker Davis committed to the Red Wolves on June 26th.

“Coach Kwon and I have a really good relationship. I have a really good relationship with all of the coaches, because I’ve been there so many times, which only helps. With the new facilities and everything, it’s a special place. And I know it’s rebuilding, and I really am excited to be a part of it. It kinda sealed the deal with how close it was to home. It’s a 2 and half hour drive from here. I can come home on the weekends. It was the best situation for me and my whole family.”

Davis earned all-conference honors last season. The Panthers won the 6A West title in 2021, they’ll compete in the 6A East this fall with Greene County Tech, Marion, Searcy, and West Memphis.

“My sophomore year I played left guard mostly,” Davis said. “These past 2 years I have played left tackle. I can play all 5 positions. Hopefully I’ll probably be moving around to some center, and I’ll probably be playing all 5 this season.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating
1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake
Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
Sheriff Kevin Bell's home on the left and a deputy's vehicle on the right.
ASP: Man tried to set sheriff’s house on fire using explosive device
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law

Latest News

Recruiting & CFL headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Benton OL Walker Davis on committing, Justin McInnis 2 catches in CFL Week 5
Benton OL on committing to Arkansas State
Region 8 Sports Extra: Benton OL Walker Davis on committing to Arkansas State
15 athletes with Razorback ties will compete in IAAF World Championships
JHS, Jonesboro alum has his third top 30 finish in his last four events
Austin Cook finishes inside top 30 in Barbasol Championship