Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Chance for Rain Later This Evening

July 12th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be the only day this week where we need heat advisories. Temperatures will be about the same as yesterday but heat indices start to reach 105 ahead of a weak front later this evening. A few showers and downpours may develop off the front this evening too. The coverage should be much like what we saw on Friday evening. Even those that get rain will not get enough to bust up the drought. Humidity falls behind the front tonight and stays low until the weekend. We’ll still be hot and dry with highs in the 90s. Our next best chance of rain comes early next week with more scattered showers and downpours.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating
Sheriff Kevin Bell's home on the left and a deputy's vehicle on the right.
ASP: Man tried to set sheriff’s house on fire using explosive device
1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake
The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.
15-year-old killed when pontoon boat hits group of swimmers on Missouri lake, officials say
According to court documents, on July 5 the victim, who is under the age of 14, reported...
Batesville man accused of raping child

Latest News

Cattle graze in a field as the grass begins to die due to the drought.
Dry weather leads to farmer struggles
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (7/11)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (7/11)
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (7/11/2022)
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (7/11/2022)
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast