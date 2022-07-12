Chance for Rain Later This Evening

Today will be the only day this week where we need heat advisories. Temperatures will be about the same as yesterday but heat indices start to reach 105 ahead of a weak front later this evening. A few showers and downpours may develop off the front this evening too. The coverage should be much like what we saw on Friday evening. Even those that get rain will not get enough to bust up the drought. Humidity falls behind the front tonight and stays low until the weekend. We’ll still be hot and dry with highs in the 90s. Our next best chance of rain comes early next week with more scattered showers and downpours.

