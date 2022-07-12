Dry weather leads to farmer struggles

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures expected to not drop anytime soon, some farmers are starting to have their fair share of issues.

One farmer has seen similarities between this current drought and the historic drought of 1980.

According to the National Weather Service, in that year, Jonesboro exceeded over 100 degrees for 23 days in July and August combined. The city saw only 0.08 inches of rain during that time.

Paragould didn’t fare much better, as reports indicated the city didn’t see rain for over two months.

Phillip Johnson said his pasture is dying out and this is where cattle graze, so the dry weather is about to become a serious problem for cattle farmers.

“It is at the point now where any rain would help, and we would be grateful for anything we could get, but it will take us more than a little shower to get us back on track,” he said.

The hay industry is also taking a hit. Johnson said his cut was short, adding he is not expecting to get a second cut this year.

