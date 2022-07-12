Energy Alert
Arkansas farmers feeling the heat

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STUTTGART, Ark. (KAIT) - High temperatures and a lack of rain has farmers around Arkansas in a tight spot.

According to content partner KARK, Central Arkansas farmers are facing the same issues as Northeast Arkansas farmers.

Both are trying just trying to get by as their crops dry up. To fight the drought-like conditions, they’re resorting to pumping water onto their fields;

“Depending on what growth stage the crop is in, which crop we think is at a more critical period, that’s basically the crop that’s getting watered right now,” said Jay Coker with Coker Farms in Stuttgart. “The uncertainty is the big thing”.

Many farmers say they haven’t experienced a lack of rain in years.

Coker says if they don’t get rain in the next 20 days, it could create a real problem for more farmers.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

