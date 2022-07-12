Energy Alert
Fourth of July fight leads to second degree murder charge

Danny J. Thomas
Danny J. Thomas(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Clay County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fight turned deadly, an affidavit said.

The document said Danny J. Thomas told the Clay County Sheriff, a deputy, and an Arkansas State Police Corporal he had been drinking, and his step-dad Eddie D. Leonard was angry with him, which led to a fight.

Thomas told them Leonard tried to hit him in the head with a wheelchair foot support; Thomas said he blocked it and took the support from him, knocking Leonard to the floor.

The affidavit said Leonard was taken to Poplar Bluff Region Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Thomas caused his step-dad’s death by hitting him with a wheelchair, the affidavit said.

A $100,000 bond was set for Thomas. He is in the Greene County Sheriff’s Office awaiting an August court date.

