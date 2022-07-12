Jefferson, Catalon, & Pool heading to 2022 SEC Media Days

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive back Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool will represent Arkansas alongside head football coach Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days on Wednesday, July 20, in Atlanta.

The Razorbacks will begin their rotation at 9 a.m. ET inside the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. SEC Network will televise Wednesday’s proceedings as part of its coverage of the four-day event, which begins Monday, July 18, and concludes Thursday, July 21.

The face of the Razorback offense, Jefferson helped lead the Hogs to a nine-win season in 2021 – their most wins in a year since 2011 – as well as their first New Year’s Day bowl game win since the 2000 Cotton Bowl. The Sardis, Miss., native started all 13 games at quarterback, completing 198-of-294 (67.3%) passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns. Jefferson also rushed for a team-leading 664 yards on 146 carries with six scores on the ground. He was one of eight FBS quarterbacks with 2,500+ passing yards, 20+ passing touchdowns, 500+ rushing yards and 5+ rushing scores on the year.

Catalon remains one of the nation’s top defensive backs despite missing most of last year due to a season-ending injury. The Mansfield, Texas, native finished eighth on the team in total tackles (46) with 1.5 tackles for loss despite playing in only six games. His four pass breakups tied for third most on the Razorbacks. A Freshman All-American in 2020, Catalon has collected preseason first-team All-America and All-SEC honors from Phil Steele ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Pool, meanwhile, earned All-SEC honors from both the Associated Press and league’s coaches last year after leading the Hogs in total tackles with 125 (45 solo), his second consecutive season with 100+ total tackles. The Lucas, Texas, product is one of college football’s premier tackling machines, totaling the second-most stops (320) among all FBS defenders since 2019. Pool enters the 2022 campaign with 349 career tackles – ninth most all-time at Arkansas – to his name.

Pittman will make his second appearance at SEC Media Days on the heels of one of the most successful seasons in program history. The Razorbacks won nine games in 2021, including all three of the program’s trophy games for the first time in history in addition to the Outback Bowl, after totaling just eight wins in the three seasons prior to Pittman’s return to The Hill. The Hogs rose to as high as No. 8 in the AP poll – the team’s highest ranking since 2011 – and checked in at No. 21 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, tying Arkansas’ highest-ever ranking from the committee and marking its first time finishing the season in the Top 25 since the CFP’s inception in 2014.

The Razorbacks open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by clicking hereor by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

