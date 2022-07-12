Jonesboro police officer on leave following parking lot scuffle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed him throwing a man to the ground.

In a Tuesday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department stated it was “aware and very concerned about the use of force incident that occurred on July 10 in the parking lot of a Jonesboro night club.”

A parking lot scuffle over the weekend has led to an officer on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Upon learning of the event, the department said it had begun an investigation into the “level of force used by the officers involved during the arrest.”

The primary officer, identified in the initial incident report as Officer Joseph Harris, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, JPD said.

According to the initial report, the incident happened at 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of 2801 Fair Park Blvd.

Officer Joseph Harris reported a group of “heavily intoxicated” people were arguing and “causing issues.”

As another officer was taking 21-year-old Blake Arnoult of Jonesboro into custody for disorderly conduct, Harris said Nicolas Anthony Silva kept asking why Arnoult was being arrested.

According to his report, Harris said a crowd began to form.

“I then informed [Silva] to place his hands behind his back,” Harris reported. “When I grabbed [Silva] he tried to pull away from me. I then took [Silva] to the ground.”

Once on the ground, Harris stated Silva continued to resist until he was able to handcuff him.

Officers took both Silva and Arnoult to the Craighead County Detention Center where they were each booked in on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Silva was also charged with refusal to submit to arrest and obstruction of governmental operations.

Full statement from the Jonesboro Police Department:

We are aware and very concerned about the use of force incident that occurred on July 10th in the parking lot of a Jonesboro night club and started circulating on social media this past weekend. Upon learning of this event, we immediately began an investigation into the level of force used by the officers involved during the arrest. The primary officer in the incident was placed on administrative leave on Monday pending the outcome of this investigation. We will post an update once the investigation has concluded.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.