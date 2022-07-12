July 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

There are some rain chances late today, but the coverage should be much like what we saw on Friday evening. Even those that get rain will not get enough to bust up the drought.

The rest of the week looks dry and hot with highs in the 90s. Another small chance of rain comes next Monday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Paragould police need you to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Carl Dennis Shye. (Arkansas State Police)

Officials with the Arkansas Forestry Division have issued a statewide moderate wildfire risk for Arkansas. We’ll tell you what steps you can take to stay safe.

With temperatures expected to not drop anytime soon, some farmers are starting to have their fair share of issues.

The U.S. Department of Education says fewer people are pursuing a teaching degree. We’ll show you how this is impacting local school districts and universities.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.