Lawsuit filed against Jonesboro police officer over K-9 attack

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro police officer faces a lawsuit after a man said he was wrongly attacked by the officer’s K-9 in search of a suspect.

According to the lawsuit filed on behalf of Arthur Bryant, on May 29, 2020, officer Christopher Pigg was chasing suspect Dominic Claybrooks into the Links Apartment Complex. He was said to be running on foot from a traffic stop.

Pigg called for backup and officer Heath Loggains joined the chase along with his K-9, Cash. The lawsuit claimed Loggains became familiar with Claybrooks’ appearance, with Loggains’ incident report describing him as a “slender black male”.

During this time, Bryant was smoking a cigarette outside the apartment complex. Attorneys for Bryant said, without warning, Loggains instructed Cash to “viciously attack” Bryant.

They added this was in direct violation of the Jonesboro Police Department Police Service Dog Policy, which states:

“Unless it would otherwise increase the risk of injury or escape, a clearly audible warning to announce that a Police Service Dog will be released if the person does not come forth, shall be made prior to releasing a Police Service Dog. The Police Service Dog handler, when practical, shall first advise the supervisor of their decision if a verbal warning is not given prior to releasing the Police Service Dog.”

The lawsuit also claims the attack was done intentionally, explaining that “it was apparent that the K-9 was about to attack Mr. Bryant moments before the attack occurred” but Loggains did nothing to stop the attack from happening. The attorneys added the attack went on for ten seconds.

The lawsuit contends Loggains used excessive force, violating Bryant’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, and his Fourteenth Amendment right to due process.

Bryant is seeking punitive damages for the following:

Physical injury, pain, and suffering

Permanent physical disfigurement

Emotional distress, torment, and mental anguish

Lost wages

Medical expenses

A district judge has set a trial for June 13, 2023.

Region 8 News has attempted to reach out to Loggains and the Jonesboro Police Department for comment on the lawsuit.

