Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Jonesboro police officer over K-9 attack

A Jonesboro police officer faces a lawsuit after a man said he was wrongly attacked by the...
A Jonesboro police officer faces a lawsuit after a man said he was wrongly attacked by the officer’s K-9 in search of a suspect.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro police officer faces a lawsuit after a man said he was wrongly attacked by the officer’s K-9 in search of a suspect.

According to the lawsuit filed on behalf of Arthur Bryant, on May 29, 2020, officer Christopher Pigg was chasing suspect Dominic Claybrooks into the Links Apartment Complex. He was said to be running on foot from a traffic stop.

Pigg called for backup and officer Heath Loggains joined the chase along with his K-9, Cash. The lawsuit claimed Loggains became familiar with Claybrooks’ appearance, with Loggains’ incident report describing him as a “slender black male”.

During this time, Bryant was smoking a cigarette outside the apartment complex. Attorneys for Bryant said, without warning, Loggains instructed Cash to “viciously attack” Bryant.

They added this was in direct violation of the Jonesboro Police Department Police Service Dog Policy, which states:

“Unless it would otherwise increase the risk of injury or escape, a clearly audible warning to announce that a Police Service Dog will be released if the person does not come forth, shall be made prior to releasing a Police Service Dog. The Police Service Dog handler, when practical, shall first advise the supervisor of their decision if a verbal warning is not given prior to releasing the Police Service Dog.”

The lawsuit also claims the attack was done intentionally, explaining that “it was apparent that the K-9 was about to attack Mr. Bryant moments before the attack occurred” but Loggains did nothing to stop the attack from happening. The attorneys added the attack went on for ten seconds.

The lawsuit contends Loggains used excessive force, violating Bryant’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, and his Fourteenth Amendment right to due process.

Bryant is seeking punitive damages for the following:

  • Physical injury, pain, and suffering
  • Permanent physical disfigurement
  • Emotional distress, torment, and mental anguish
  • Lost wages
  • Medical expenses

A district judge has set a trial for June 13, 2023.

Region 8 News has attempted to reach out to Loggains and the Jonesboro Police Department for comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating
1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake
Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
Sheriff Kevin Bell's home on the left and a deputy's vehicle on the right.
ASP: Man tried to set sheriff’s house on fire using explosive device
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law

Latest News

Cattle graze in a field as the grass begins to die due to the drought.
Dry weather leads to farmer struggles
As teachers across Arkansas continue to struggle with low pay, a Dallas school district is...
School district places billboards across Little Rock to recruit teachers
The flyer for the event that will run through the end of July lowering the prices of adopting a...
Adoption event helps people save money while saving a life
Recruiting & CFL headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Benton OL Walker Davis on committing, Justin McInnis 2 catches in CFL Week 5