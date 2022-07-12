Political pioneer Jimmie Lou Fisher of Paragould has died

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould resident Jimmie Lou Fisher, who was one of Arkansas’s longest-serving constitutional officers, has died.

According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, the 81-year-old Fisher began her political career in 1970 when she was elected county treasurer of Greene County. She held that post for eight years.

Fisher became friends with Bill Clinton when he campaigned for Congress in 1974. Five years later, after Clinton became governor, he appointed her to the state auditor’s position to fill a vacancy.

In 1981, Fisher was elected state treasurer. She remained in that position for 22 years until she was term-limited.

A leader in the Democrat party, in 2002 she became the first woman to win a major party primary election in her run for governor. She lost to Mike Huckabee.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, her 24 years in state office were exceeded only by Charlie Daniels who served 30 years.

Jimmie Lou Fisher nee Cooper was born in Delight on Dec. 31, 1941, to Tollie and Joyce Nutt Cooper.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

