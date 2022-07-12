Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Pujols announces he will participate in Home Run Derby

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Tommy...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Tommy Edman for the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Pujols was looking forward to letting the “cat out of the hat” himself with an Instagram post on Thursday, but the secret got out on Monday evening: The Cardinals slugger and arguable greatest of his generation would lace ‘em up one last time in the Home Run Derby at next week’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles.

After the news leaked late Monday, Pujols confirmed the reports with a social media post on Tuesday afternoon formally announcing his impending participation in his fifth and final Home Run Derby on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium.

Pujols last took part in a Home Run Derby in 2015. His last time in the event as a representative of the Cardinals came in 2009 when the All-Star Game was held at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

At 42 years old, Pujols will compete in Hollywood alongside a star-studded field that includes Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña and Kyle Schwarber, and two-time Derby champ Pete Alonso. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred selected Pujols to participate in the All-Star Game as a commissioner’s ‘Legends’ representative, as dictated by terms of the league’s new collective bargaining agreement with the MLB Players Association.

Since he’s going to be there anyway, Pujols decided he might as well enjoy the full experience in what he has said will be the final season of his illustrious big-league career.

“To be back in the All-Star Game and to have an opportunity to be asked again to be part of the Home Run Derby... is pretty awesome,” Pujols told the media Monday night after the Cardinals’ 6-1 win over the Phillies at Busch Stadium.

“I’m truly blessed to be able to do it,” Pujols continued. “Hopefully I can put on a good show for the fans.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed...
Jonesboro police officer on leave following parking lot scuffle
Police arrested a 61-year-old Donna Gates of Paragould on suspicion of battery following the...
Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man
Greenwood brush fire
Dozens of homes evacuated by brush fire
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
ASP identifies victims in fatal fiery crash
According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols is congratulated by teammate Lars Nootbaar, front, after...
From the Lou and proud: Nelly double high-fives Pujols after Albert launches homer
St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson (25) is congratulated by teammate Albert Pujols after...
Mikolas, Pujols lead Cardinals over Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of a...
Pujols hits No. 684 to help Cards rally past Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first...
Arenado, Helsley make MLB All-Star team