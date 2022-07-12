Sheriff speaks out after house fire

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A northeast Arkansas sheriff is speaking out after a suspect set his home on fire.

The situation was made known on Monday afternoon after Region 8 News spoke to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.

A Biggers, AR man threw a capsule containing an ignited piece of paper and gasoline onto the side of the sheriff’s house, causing the fire to ignite.

After looking back at the events that occurred early Monday morning, Sheriff Bell says he and his family are still shaken up.

One thing was at the top of the sheriff’s mind when he knew his family was in danger.

“Trying to get my family to safety. I was in fear for their lives as well as my own.”

The man who tried to set the house on fire was identified as 40-year-old Bryan Keith Rogers of Biggers, AR.

Sheriff Bell says he and Rogers have a long history.

“I’ve dealt with this individual for 20 years, goes back to my state police days. He’s been a potential threat for a long time”, said Bell. “This particular subject has threatened my life in the past, and every time we deal with him, he’s armed.”

Things could have gone much worse without the swift action of the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

“My department, they went above and beyond and did an outstanding job, along with the game and fish, and the state police. They were a tremendous help, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Sheriff Bell made a clear statement to criminals who might provoke law enforcement in Randolph County.

“Anyone that wants to try to do violent acts toward law enforcement, if you shoot at us, we will shoot back, and we’re going to shoot a lot.”

The sheriff says his home was minorly damaged from the fire and did not reach the inside.

No one was injured by the fire or the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.