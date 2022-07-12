Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for Greene County man

Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Carl Dennis Shye.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould man Tuesday morning.

Carl Dennis Shye was last seen at 2101 Tallwood Dr near a wooded area.

He is a white man, 63 years old, 5′11″ tall, and weighs 95 pounds.

He is gray-headed with shoulder-length hair.

Shye was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and a Chicago Bulls hat.

If you see Shye, call your local police or the Paragould Police Department (870) 239-7562.

