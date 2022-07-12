String of break-ins leaves community on edge

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A dangerous summer trend that could leave you at risk has the Paragould Police Department asking for your help.

Over the weekend of July 9, and July 10, the Paragould Police Department received calls of 6-7 different car break-in reports.

This continues a trend that Paragould Police Captain Brad Synder is not out of the ordinary for this time of year.

“Every summer we caution folks to lock their cars up,” said Synder. “Do not leave anything out in plain sight, with it warm out you see a lot more of these.”

Synder said in most of the cases it was people leaving their doors unlocked but there was one where a window was busted in. Synder said depending on what’s in your car they will go the extra mile.

“If it’s a firearm, if it’s a laptop computer, if it’s something of value or something that could easily be resold, they will take that opportunity to break a window if they feel that’s necessary,” said Snyder.

Ashley Miller is one Paragould resident who had things stolen from her car. What she did not understand was how he got in considering her garage door was closed.

“He must have been good because he snuck right into our garage and took those things,” said Miller. “It’s scary, it’s kind of traumatizing to know.”

When Miller tallied up everything that was taken, she stressed that she is going to take extra safety measures from now on.

“Well over thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Miller. “From now on I will make sure everything is locked no matter what.”

Now the Paragould Police Department needs your help. If you know anything or recognize the man in the video you are encouraged to contact the department at (870) 236-7621.

