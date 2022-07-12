Two vehicles, pedestrian involved in Jonesboro crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews were at the scene of an afternoon crash in downtown Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of East Matthews Avenue and Cobb Street near St. Bernards Medical Center.

Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the crash was caused by a suspected medical issue.

Officials said there was a “serious” injury, but they did not offer any other details.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.