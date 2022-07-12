Energy Alert
Two vehicles, pedestrian involved in Jonesboro crash

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the...
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of East Matthews Avenue and Cobb Street near St. Bernards Medical Center.(Rachel Anderson | Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews were at the scene of an afternoon crash in downtown Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of East Matthews Avenue and Cobb Street near St. Bernards Medical Center.

Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the crash was caused by a suspected medical issue.

Officials said there was a “serious” injury, but they did not offer any other details.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

