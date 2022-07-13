Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

1-year-old shot in New Orleans

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

Police said the child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m., and five hours later was said by police to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gun was recovered at the scene, and that “all individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.”

A man and a woman were seen being handcuffed and placed in a police car about an hour after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random violent act.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed...
Jonesboro police officer on leave following parking lot scuffle
Police arrested a 61-year-old Donna Gates of Paragould on suspicion of battery following the...
Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man
Greenwood brush fire
Dozens of homes evacuated by brush fire
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
ASP identifies victims in fatal fiery crash
According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
Graham says he plans to fight Georgia subpoena
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear program
Thieves broke into the vehicles and made off with nearly all their cherished possessions.
US Coast Guard family’s U-Haul, minivan stolen during move to new assignment
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
Biden reaffirms US-Israel relationship