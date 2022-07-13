2023 safety Jamil Williams chooses Arkansas State over Tennessee, Duke and others
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones adds a second safety and a fourth defensive player to the Class of 2023. Florida safety Jamil Williams announced on Instagram Live he will join the Red Wolves Tuesday evening.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder had offers from Tennessee, Duke, FAU, Charlotte and UT-Martin. It’s the 11th commit in the Class of 2023, the second-most by any Sun Belt school.
Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits
- S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)
- QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)
- OL Joshua Daniel (Adamsville Minor - AL)
- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)
- WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)
- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)
- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)
- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)
- S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.