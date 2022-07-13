Energy Alert
2023 safety Jamil Williams chooses Arkansas State over Tennessee, Duke and others

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones adds a second safety and a fourth defensive player to the Class of 2023. Florida safety Jamil Williams announced on Instagram Live he will join the Red Wolves Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder had offers from Tennessee, Duke, FAU, Charlotte and UT-Martin. It’s the 11th commit in the Class of 2023, the second-most by any Sun Belt school.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

- QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

- OL Joshua Daniel (Adamsville Minor - AL)

- OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

- WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

- S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

