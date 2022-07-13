Arkansas State women’s basketball will play 18 SBC games in 2022-23
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt revealed the 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas State will compete in a 18 game SBC slate. 12 of the matchups will be vs. West Division opponents, the other 6 vs. East Division opponents. Destinee Rogers’ Red Wolves will tip off conference play December 29th at ULM.
A-State will face all 4 new Sun Belt members (vs. Old Dominion, vs. Marshall, at James Madison, Southern Miss twice). The Red Wolves will have a 4 game roadtrip in January, but close the regular season with a 4 game homestand. The regular season finale is February 24th vs. Texas State.
The Arkansas State non-conference schedule will be revealed at a later date.
2022-23 Arkansas State Women’s Basketball - Sun Belt Schedule
December 29th: at ULM
December 31st: at Georgia Southern
January 5th: vs. Troy
January 7th: vs. App State
January 12th: at Southern Miss
January 14th: at Texas State
January 19th: at South Alabama
January 21st: at Louisiana
January 26th: vs. Southern Miss
January 28th: vs. Marshall
February 2nd: at Coastal Carolina
February 4th: vs. Old Dominion
February 9th: at Troy
February 11th: at James Madison
February 16th: vs. South Alabama
February 18th: vs. Louisiana
February 22nd: vs. ULM
February 24th: vs. Texas State
