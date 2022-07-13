Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball will play 18 SBC games in 2022-23

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt revealed the 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

Arkansas State will compete in a 18 game SBC slate. 12 of the matchups will be vs. West Division opponents, the other 6 vs. East Division opponents. Destinee Rogers’ Red Wolves will tip off conference play December 29th at ULM.

A-State will face all 4 new Sun Belt members (vs. Old Dominion, vs. Marshall, at James Madison, Southern Miss twice). The Red Wolves will have a 4 game roadtrip in January, but close the regular season with a 4 game homestand. The regular season finale is February 24th vs. Texas State.

The Arkansas State non-conference schedule will be revealed at a later date.

2022-23 Arkansas State Women’s Basketball - Sun Belt Schedule

December 29th: at ULM

December 31st: at Georgia Southern

January 5th: vs. Troy

January 7th: vs. App State

January 12th: at Southern Miss

January 14th: at Texas State

January 19th: at South Alabama

January 21st: at Louisiana

January 26th: vs. Southern Miss

January 28th: vs. Marshall

February 2nd: at Coastal Carolina

February 4th: vs. Old Dominion

February 9th: at Troy

February 11th: at James Madison

February 16th: vs. South Alabama

February 18th: vs. Louisiana

February 22nd: vs. ULM

February 24th: vs. Texas State

