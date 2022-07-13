Blast to the past: 50′s Genealogy Night to be held at Jonesboro library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 library is giving you the opportunity to learn more about your family history.

The “50′s Genealogy Night” will take place at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library on Saturday, July 16th from 6 to 10 p.m. to celebrate the recent release of the 1950 census.

Nathan Whitmire, manager of technical services and special collections for the library, said the release of the census is significant.

“It is special because this is not that many years removed from the person doing the research,” he said. “It could be that it was their parents, or it was their grandparents, that they’re searching for.”

This is the first genealogy event in two years at the library.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. All attendees will receive a free t-shirt.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.