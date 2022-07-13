Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Community field helps feed locals

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving people a sense of community while putting some food on the plate, that’s the goal of the Tyronza community corn field.

This is the seventh year the community has planted the field, with all the supplies being donated by local farmers.

Tyronza Mayor Charles Glover said in a town where there are not a lot of food options the city wants to help in any way it can.

“Tyronza is pretty much a food desert,” said Glover. “We don’t have a grocery store in town but it’s always great to have fresh corn in the city and citizens seem to love it.”

Mayor Glover said in a year where it has been extremely difficult to plant crops, he is thrilled the city is able to give back to the community.

The corn patch is right behind the city park in Tyronza and is free for anyone to pick.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating
Sheriff Kevin Bell's home on the left and a deputy's vehicle on the right.
ASP: Man tried to set sheriff’s house on fire using explosive device
A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed...
Jonesboro police officer on leave following parking lot scuffle
Police arrested a 61-year-old Donna Gates of Paragould on suspicion of battery following the...
Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man
A Jonesboro police officer faces a lawsuit after a man said he was wrongly attacked by the...
Lawsuit filed against Jonesboro police officer over K-9 attack

Latest News

The “50′s Genealogy Night” will take place at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library on...
Blast to the past: 50′s Genealogy Night to be held at Jonesboro library
Greenwood brush fire
Dozens of homes evacuated by brush fire
Marked Tree school district plans on making many improvements to increase safety around their...
School district adding new measures to keep kids safe
A northeast Arkansas sheriff is speaking out after a suspect set his home on fire.
Sheriff speaks out after house fire