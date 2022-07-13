Community field helps feed locals

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving people a sense of community while putting some food on the plate, that’s the goal of the Tyronza community corn field.

This is the seventh year the community has planted the field, with all the supplies being donated by local farmers.

Tyronza Mayor Charles Glover said in a town where there are not a lot of food options the city wants to help in any way it can.

“Tyronza is pretty much a food desert,” said Glover. “We don’t have a grocery store in town but it’s always great to have fresh corn in the city and citizens seem to love it.”

Mayor Glover said in a year where it has been extremely difficult to plant crops, he is thrilled the city is able to give back to the community.

The corn patch is right behind the city park in Tyronza and is free for anyone to pick.

