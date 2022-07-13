Community preparing for 2024 solar eclipse

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A community in Northeast Arkansas is preparing for an influx of people for a highly-anticipated event.

The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce in Hardy is helping communities get ready, as thousands are expected to travel to the area in April 2024 for the solar eclipse.

The town of Hardy will be near totality, meaning it will be near the heart of the solar eclipse.

Hazelle Whited with the Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce said it is hosting workshops and will meet with businesses to show them how to profit from the event.

“Our businesses need to be prepared. We are saying look at the kind of merchandise you might have that has eclipse on it,” she said. “Look at the different types of glasses and other memorabilia that you can think of. That would be good sales for that time.”

Whited said it’s vital for the area to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We could choose to do nothing. That would be fine, but they’re going to come anyway, so why not prepare for that,” she said.

Whited suggested event organizers need to invite tourists to come days before and expect to stay for some time.

“What we’re encouraging people to really start thinking about, that put these festivals together, is encouraging people to come in a couple of days before and to stay a couple of days later,” she said.

The chamber plans to host more training and workshops in anticipation of the 2024 solar eclipse.

