CRDC providing assistance with summer utility bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council announced Wednesday it will begin accepting applications for utility assistance later this month.

Residents can apply for the Summer LIHEAP Program during the week of July 25.

Applicants must provide the following documentation to be eligible:

Proof of income for all household members 18 years and older

State or government-issued ID

Social Security cards for all household members 18 and older; SSNs for all other household members

Birthdates of every household member

Copy of utility bills: gas, electric

Those who do not receive an income must show how bills are paid and provide a print-out of unemployment benefits for all household members who are 18 or older.

No applications will be accepted without all of the required documentation. Telephone interviews will not be conducted.

Applications can be completed in the following CRDC county offices on the following dates:

Craighead County , 2401 Fox Meadow, Jonesboro: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Crittenden County , 310 Mid-Continent Plaza Suite 350, West Memphis: Wednesday, July 27, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Cross County , 325 Magnolia, Wynne: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Greene County , 901 E. Lake, Paragould: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Jackson County , 2000 McLain Suite C, Newport: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m.

Poinsett County , 406A Market, Harrisburg: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

St. Francis County , 224 N. Rosser, Forrest City: Tuesday, July 26, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Woodruff County, 306 W. 3rd, McCrory: Tuesday, July 26, 8-11:30 a.m.

