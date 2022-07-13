Dozens of homes evacuated by brush fire

SEBASTIAN CO., Ark. (KAIT) -Multiple northwest Arkansas homes are being evacuated because of a fast-moving brush fire.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, a fire burning near Fort Chaffee jumped a fire line and is threatening homes in the Hilltop addition of Greenwood.

The sheriff’s office said multiple departments are working to put out the fire, calling it a “dangerous situation.”

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire, officials are asking you to avoid the area.

Burn Bans as of July 12 (Arkansas Department of Agriculture)

All of Region 8, with the exception of St.Francis Co., is under a burn ban.

