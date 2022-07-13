Lower Humidity and No Rain Chances For A Few Days

No big changes for the rest of the week. Humidity stays on the lower side and we’ll get a degree or two hotter each afternoon. No rain chances pop up in the forecast until the weekend as a few disturbances arrive from the Plains. Once again, rain will be scattered, but I think we like these chances more than the past two weak fronts. Hopefully, we’ll see spots get beneficial rainfall out of this round. Chances look highest Sunday into Monday. Cloud cover and rain would keep temperatures down for a couple of days before the heat builds back in next week. We need rain badly, hopefully, this weekend’s chances deliver.

