Groundbreaking to be held for Independence County stave mill

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is set to break ground on a new state-of-the-art mill later this month.

Back in April, the Independent Stave Company announced they would construct the mill near Batesville to produce staves for bourbon and wine barrels.

The event will be held on Friday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m., at 5263 Heber Springs Road in Locust Grove. All community members are welcome to attend.

Company officials said they would invest more than $30 million in the facility and create approximately 60 new jobs.

