Harrison, Ark. first responders conduct active shooter training

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison Public Schools is allowing first responders with Harrison Police and Fire Departments to conduct active shooter training in multiple buildings this week.

The active shooter training is a coordination between departments to best establish crisis response plans in the case of an active school shooter. The Harrison community is taking action in the wake of recent tragedies.

“We always look at the events of the past and try to learn from their mistakes,” said Lt. Mike Toland, head resource officer with Harrison Schools. “We acknowledge, we try to eliminate as many mistakes as possible. There is no perfect solution to anything, we’re always going to learn something. We do the best we can to have a plan in place.”

Tuesday, many were angered by the surveillance video released of law enforcement’s response during the Uvalde, Texas school massacre. The video shows the clearest account yet on how officers’ response time at the elementary as the gunman continued to fire, killing 21 students and teachers on May 24.

Harrison superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt has spoken out on the importance being placed on school security and a crisis plan, since the shooting in Uvalde.

“Harrison definitely will be, is working with local medical facilities, our fire department, police department, the school district itself: all of us coming together and making sure our plan is solid when a critical response is necessary,” he said in an interview last month.

Throughout the week first responders have gone through hours of simulations focused on clearing a building, neutralizing a threat, and administering aid to wounded.

“It’s very extensive, when we do it we realize there is more stuff that we have to work on,” said Lt. Toland. “Our administrators are working on plans, every time we have an incident like this happen, we review ‘what did they do, is this something we need to work on.’ So we’re always working and training on this.”

In addition to simulations, participants in the active shooter training also looked over a partial debriefing from the Uvalde Shooting through the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT).

“It’s so important for the community to know, ‘hey the school cares about their kids, the faculty, we want to make it as safe as possible,’ said Lt. Toland. “We’re working with the local law enforcement and fire department to make sure that’s happening.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

