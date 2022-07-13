Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 13: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A few showers will continue this morning as a weak front fully pushes through. Higher humidity may linger for some, but dewpoints fall by the afternoon.

Highs are still in the 90s, it’ll just actually feel that way instead of triple digits like Tuesday. More 90s are on the way for the rest of the week.

Humidity doesn’t start to become an issue until the weekend. No heat advisories are expected for the rest of the week.

A disturbance moving off the plains may bring us another chance of scattered showers and storms to end the weekend into early next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Arkansas School Safety Commission meet Tuesday to examine training and equipment in efforts to help keep your kids safe.

Making sure your children are safe is what every school district strives to do, but one in Northeast Arkansas is making sure they stick to their word.

The spread of COVID-19 has shifted to a new subvariant that’s sweeping the country, causing cases to soar in Arkansas. It’s a strain Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said is a real threat.

A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed him throwing a man to the ground.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed...
Jonesboro police officer on leave following parking lot scuffle
Police arrested a 61-year-old Donna Gates of Paragould on suspicion of battery following the...
Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man
Greenwood brush fire
Dozens of homes evacuated by brush fire
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
ASP identifies victims in fatal fiery crash
According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating

Latest News

Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Back in April, the Independent Stave Company announced they would construct the mill near...
Groundbreaking to be held for Independence County stave mill
On Tuesday, June 24, the Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation announced a proposal to...
Craighead Electric Cooperative proposes new rate changes
American Legion doubleheader Tuesday afternoon
Paragould Glen Sain GMC splits Tuesday DH with Bryant (G1: 3-1 P, G2: 3-1 B)