July 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A few showers will continue this morning as a weak front fully pushes through. Higher humidity may linger for some, but dewpoints fall by the afternoon.

Highs are still in the 90s, it’ll just actually feel that way instead of triple digits like Tuesday. More 90s are on the way for the rest of the week.

Humidity doesn’t start to become an issue until the weekend. No heat advisories are expected for the rest of the week.

A disturbance moving off the plains may bring us another chance of scattered showers and storms to end the weekend into early next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Arkansas School Safety Commission meet Tuesday to examine training and equipment in efforts to help keep your kids safe.

Making sure your children are safe is what every school district strives to do, but one in Northeast Arkansas is making sure they stick to their word.

The spread of COVID-19 has shifted to a new subvariant that’s sweeping the country, causing cases to soar in Arkansas. It’s a strain Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said is a real threat.

A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed him throwing a man to the ground.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.