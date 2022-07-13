Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man used fake emergency lights to carjack victim, police say

Man used fake emergency lights to carjack victim, police say
Man used fake emergency lights to carjack victim, police say(Action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is facing eight charges for allegedly pulling a victim over using a car with blue and red emergency lights on July 10 at 8 a.m. on Hendricks Avenue and avoiding arrest two days later.

Memphis police say there were two cars with fake police lights that pulled over a Kia Sedona, and a man got out of the car, pointed a gun at the victim’s head, and instructed the victim to get out of the car.

The suspect then got into the Kia Sedona and all cars drove away.

On July 12, just before 5 p.m., officers were informed about a Kia Sedona that was in the area of Rhodes Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull the car over, but it drove away heading on Getwell Road. The Kia struck an MPD car and a Pontiac car before coming to a stop.

Police say the Kia driver, Caran Stokes, got out of the car and ran away, but was later taken into custody.

Stokes is facing these charges: carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, driver’s license, and financial responsibility.

The driver of the Pontiac reported no injuries, a juvenile passenger was transported non-critical from the scene, and the officer was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed...
Jonesboro police officer on leave following parking lot scuffle
Police arrested a 61-year-old Donna Gates of Paragould on suspicion of battery following the...
Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man
Greenwood brush fire
Dozens of homes evacuated by brush fire
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
ASP identifies victims in fatal fiery crash
According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating

Latest News

Staying safe near the lake, chigger bite symptom relief
Staying safe near the lake, chigger bite symptom relief
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Lifeflight has unveiled a new, inter-connected learning lab to practice life-saving situations...
Lifeflight has unveiled a new, inter-connected learning lab to practice life-saving situations from
Gov. Mills Opioid Response Summit attendees say they left feeling hopeful
Gov. Mills Opioid Response Summit attendees say they left feeling hopeful