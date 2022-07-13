Memphis Zoo splash park opens this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The grand opening of the Memphis Zoo’s newest water park is on Saturday.

The Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation Splash Park will open to the public on July 16.

“In the summertime when it’s hot, you might be thinking, ‘Oh, it’s too hot to come out and see the animals,’ but this is just an added benefit to come out during these hot times,” said zoo member Jennifer Sims. “Come play, see the animals when it’s cool in the morning, then take your kids to this when it gets a little hot outside.”

The park is an immersive, zero-depth water play area with slides, dump buckets, interactive water toys, and even a special section just for toddlers. The park also has 11 luxury cabanas for rent.

The Splash Park also features new public and family restrooms, a lactation room, lockers, and a food cart.

THE WAIT IS OVER! We are excited to announce the Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation Splash Park will open to the public beginning Saturday, July 16th! We will offer two sessions each day. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. https://t.co/m2BXaUPA3O pic.twitter.com/0m4okBbk66 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) July 13, 2022

The new water park is located where the zoo’s old hippo yard and house stood for over one hundred years.

Memphis Zoo President/CEO Matt Thompson explained how this new attraction is designed to conserve water.

“We are using a lot of water, but importantly, we are reclaiming it. So, all of that water goes back through a state-of-the-art filtration system where it is treated and reused,” Thompson said.

The park will open to zoo guests in two sessions daily; from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The park’s entry fee is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

