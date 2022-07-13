Energy Alert
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.(Picasa | Provided by Lea County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD/Gray News) – A mother in New Mexico is accused of stabbing herself after stabbing her 11-year-old son to death.

Bruce Johnson, Sr. told deputies he was asleep when he heard his son screaming, KCBD reports. He found his son in his room, lying on the bed alive with stab wounds.

He went to call 911 when he found Mary Johnson, 49, also stabbed and unconscious in another room.

According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, and his mother, both with multiple stab wounds.

The boy told deputies his mom stabbed him and then herself.

The child was taken to a hospital in Hobbs where was pronounced dead a few hours later. His body was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy, which confirmed he had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for the boy’s mother, who is in a Lubbock hospital with critical injuries.

Lea County investigators say Bruce Johnson, Sr. had moved to Hobbs with his son from Oklahoma and left Mary Johsnon behind after allegations that she was abusing his son.

He told investigators he was planning to file for divorce because of the abuse and that Mary Johnson was often violent with him.

He said Mary Johnson had not seen her son in 40 days and had been begging to see him, so she came to Hobbs to spend time with them before the divorce was filed.

Investigators say there had been two abuse reports when they lived in Oklahoma, but none filed in New Mexico.

