Organization to meet over the future of Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Region 8 group is looking to enhance its community.

Discover Paragould will meet on Thursday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss its Concept Plan presentation.

Officials said they plan to engage the community with future growth scenarios and develop Paragould’s planning concepts.

They added their goal will be to keep Paragould growing in terms of its citizens and opportunities.

The meeting comes as downtown Paragould has seen an influx of new changes to increase the growth of the city.

