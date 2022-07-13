School district adding new measures to keep kids safe

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Making sure your children are safe is what every school district strives to do, but one in Northeast Arkansas is making sure they stick to their word.

The Marked Tree School District is making security upgrades across the board, including new doors around their buildings, and frequent safety drills, along with the school’s first student resource officer.

The improvements were the idea of school superintendent Matt Wright. who said they are all a necessity.

“I just think we have to do whatever we can,” he said. “I mean our kids are worth it and whatever investments we need to make to ensure their safety, we should be doing.”

Whitney Phillips, co-principal at Marked Tree Elementary, said dropping your kids off at school hasn’t been the same as before.

“When I first started in education, we did not have active shooter training,” she said. “Then as the years progressed, we started training in active shooter drills and things like that.”

Wright said he hopes all the upgrades will help ease the nerves of parents.

“It comforts me as a parent to know my child is protected at school,” said parent Heather Craig. “With the faculty and the facility, the new doors, and the security, I like that.”

Craig is just one of the parents who said this is going to greatly help the district going forward.

Training will start on Wednesday, June 13, with the full staff planning to run through multiple active shooter drills.

