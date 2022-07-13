Lower Humidity Surges Back Today

A few showers will continue this morning as a weak front fully pushes through. Higher humidity may linger for some, but dewpoints fall by the afternoon. Highs are still in the 90s, it’ll just actually feel that way instead of triple digits like Tuesday. More 90s are on the way for the rest of the week. Humidity doesn’t start to become an issue until the weekend. No heat advisories are expected for the rest of the week. A disturbance moving off the plains may bring us another chance of scattered showers and storms to end the weekend into early next week. We need it badly.

