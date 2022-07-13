Staying safe near the lake, chigger bite symptom relief

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -People visiting Table Rock Lake and people who live along the water are seeing more chigger bites this summer.

Health officials say many people confuse chiggers with ticks, but there is a difference. Some locals say finding relief can be a challenge.

“We spend virtually every day of our summer outside,“ said Rodney Christy who works near the lake. “This year as we’ve had friends come and visit, they just talk about how bad they are getting bit by chiggers.”

Chigger bites create very red and itchy welts, most commonly found on legs and ankles. Christy said his bites got so bad recently he started searching for symptom relief.

”Their recommendations on there is to use warm water and soap,” Christy said. “We do that immediately after we come out of those areas.”

Branson visitor Joel Jennings and his son noticed bites on their lower legs and ankles the first night of their stay. It’s not something he’s used to back home.

“It just seems to be here in the Missouri area, we don’t have these back home in Colorado at all,” said Jennings.

Cox urgent care physician assistant Jamie Schoolcraft said to prevent chigger bites you want to avoid tall grass and moist damp areas.

“Especially sitting down in the grass will increase your chances,” said Schoolcraft. “Using bug spray, a repellent and wearing sock is an important step.”

Schoolcraft said as hard as it may be, try to avoid scratching your bites. It will only irritate them more. He said most over-the-counter treatments like hydrocortisone cream, benadryl, and calamine will provide relief.

”Watch for those secondary infections where they look super red and become painful more than itchy,” said Schoolcraft.

Christy said you shouldn’t let a fear of chiggers keep you from enjoying the lake and outdoors.

”If you don’t want the chiggers stay on pavement, get in the water and enjoy your day,” Christy said. “You probably won’t have any issues whatsoever.”

