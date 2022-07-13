Energy Alert
Town urging residents to conserve water

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of rain and relentless heat have forced leaders in one Northeast Arkansas town to urge residents to turn off their taps.

In a news release earlier this week, the town of Cave City asked everyone on its water system, both in the city and rural areas, to avoid “excessive water use.”

In addition to supplying water to its residents, the release said the town is supplying water to its neighbors in Sidney “who have experienced a second major mechanical issue” with its system.

“Our ability to supply Sidney with water is not always guaranteed,” the release said. “Your conservation, and that of anyone using the Sidney water system, is greatly needed during this time.”

Meanwhile, the city council of Sidney is scheduled to meet Wednesday, July 13, to discuss its current water issues.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

