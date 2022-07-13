Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Water and electric usage surge amid hotter temperatures

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures continue to rise, officials want to make sure to pay attention to your water and electric usage.

Water usage spikes every year during July and August, putting a strain on the water system. In fact, in Jonesboro, there has been a 30% increase in water usage.

The city is on a well water system, meaning groundwater is brought up and ran through a treatment center and then pumped out, according to Slade Mitchell, Energy Marketing Administrator for City Water and Light.

Mitchell added the water systems are functioning normally as well. He said people can continue with their everyday lives, by watering yards and filling up pools.

Electric usage has also seen an increase, but despite this, the transformers and substations are only running at a 50% load.

Mitchell said because of this, the company is able to re-route electricity so it can provide more reliability to their customers.

“The CWL electric systems have performed really well during this hot weather, and we set an electric peak last week,” he said.

Mitchell added he does not foresee any issues, but it’s important to be alert.

You can follow CWL’s Twitter page for future updates on the city’s water and electric usage.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating
Sheriff Kevin Bell's home on the left and a deputy's vehicle on the right.
ASP: Man tried to set sheriff’s house on fire using explosive device
A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed...
Jonesboro police officer on leave following parking lot scuffle
Police arrested a 61-year-old Donna Gates of Paragould on suspicion of battery following the...
Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man
A Jonesboro police officer faces a lawsuit after a man said he was wrongly attacked by the...
Lawsuit filed against Jonesboro police officer over K-9 attack

Latest News

American Legion doubleheader Tuesday afternoon
Paragould Glen Sain GMC splits Tuesday DH with Bryant (G1: 3-1 P, G2: 3-1 B)
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the...
Two vehicles, pedestrian involved in Jonesboro crash
Arkansas State men’s basketball will play 18 Sun Belt games in 2022-23
Arkansas State men’s basketball will play 18 Sun Belt games in 2022-23
Officials said they plan to engage the community with future growth scenario and develop...
Organization to meet over the future of Paragould
Greenwood brush fire
Dozens of homes evacuated by brush fire