Water and electric usage surge amid hotter temperatures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures continue to rise, officials want to make sure to pay attention to your water and electric usage.

Water usage spikes every year during July and August, putting a strain on the water system. In fact, in Jonesboro, there has been a 30% increase in water usage.

The city is on a well water system, meaning groundwater is brought up and ran through a treatment center and then pumped out, according to Slade Mitchell, Energy Marketing Administrator for City Water and Light.

Mitchell added the water systems are functioning normally as well. He said people can continue with their everyday lives, by watering yards and filling up pools.

Electric usage has also seen an increase, but despite this, the transformers and substations are only running at a 50% load.

Mitchell said because of this, the company is able to re-route electricity so it can provide more reliability to their customers.

“The CWL electric systems have performed really well during this hot weather, and we set an electric peak last week,” he said.

Mitchell added he does not foresee any issues, but it’s important to be alert.

You can follow CWL’s Twitter page for future updates on the city’s water and electric usage.

