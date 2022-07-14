Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 shelter dogs tie the knot as they wait for forever home: ‘They are just incredible’

Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter. (Source: WDAY, Homeward Animal Shelter, CNN)
By Kevin Wallevand
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) - A wedding ceremony was held for two shelter dogs in North Dakota in an effort to find them forever homes.

A lot of planning went into the event that included bubbles, a wedding arch with flowers and even a cake.

The stars of the show were pit bulls, Fran and Earl.

“We were talking about a bonded pair of senior pits,” Heather Klefstad, with the Homeward Animal Shelter, said.

The dogs come as a team and are currently waiting for adoption with the wedding giving them a chance to get noticed.

The shelter shared that Earl proposed to Fran, and the team sent wedding invitations.

Yes, the dogs even had their own bulldog officiant.

“We want people to see how great these dogs are. They’re sweet and lovable dogs. They deserve the best home and love. They are just incredible,” Klefstad said.

The two dogs exchanged vows, collars and made it official with paw prints on a marriage certificate.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Als BBQ in Trumann has been a staple restaurant for the past 50 years.
‘I cannot afford groceries,’ Employees struggle to cash their paychecks
Motorcyclist injured in crash
A community in Northeast Arkansas is preparing for an influx of people for a highly-anticipated...
Community preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
Hunt is wanted on charges of First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.
Police locate, arrest armed and dangerous suspect in Caruthersville homicide
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Missouri water park

Latest News

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
Ivana Trump has died at age 73.
Ivana Trump dead at 73
After claiming her prize of $103,909.73, after taxes, she went to a grocery store in the area...
Woman wins $146K in lottery, hands out gift cards to strangers
A 21-year-old man died Thursday morning of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash