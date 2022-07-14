Crash involving motorcycle stalls traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a motorcycle.

Around 8:30 p.m. Jonesboro police received a call about a crash with injuries on East Parker Road near the Home Depot.

JPD spokesperson Sally Smith said a car and motorcycle were in a wreck, and the motorcyclist was injured.

The extent of the injuries or what caused the wreck is not known at this time.

IDrive Arkansas is indicating slow down in this area, so you are urged to use caution.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

